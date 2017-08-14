The 20-year-old star made her grand appearance on the 2017 Teen Choice Awards red — erm, in this case blue — carpet wearing the most divine pair of sparkling pajamas we've ever seen. Who needs a short bandage dress when you could comfortably slay while wearing loose-fitting sparkling loungewear?!
Naturally, Zendaya made wearing sequin-striped sleepwear look completely chic and effortless, pairing the jammies with gorgeous curls and dewy makeup. If she weren't wearing darling yellow heels, we'd be tempted to say she just woke up like this.
Check out the complete look below:
BRB, busting out the hot glue gun and our old nighties to replicate this stunning ensemble.
We love that Zendaya, who People reports is nominated for six awards for her work in the comedy K.C. Undercover and for her performance in the massive summer film Spider-Man: Homecoming, at the youth-centric awards show, is keeping her cool despite all of the excitement. Though being recognized amongst your peers for your work is an incredible honor, we can only imagine how stressful such an event can feel.
It's been a busy year for the multi-hyphenated star, who, in addition to lighting up screens both big and small everywhere, launched her second clothing line, Daya by Zendaya. The eclectic line features everything from sexy satin dresses to ultra-soft hoodies. To make things even better, Zendaya told People in May that she designed every piece in the collection with all genders in mind.
"Everything I see for the brand is slowly starting to come true in the sense of how I wanted it to be very open," she told the outlet. "I wanted everybody to feel like they could wear it. I want it to feel inclusive and gender neutral."
Badass pieces with an even better social message? Sign us up!
