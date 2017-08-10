How To Stream This Weekend's Teen Choice Awards

If awards shows were like popularity contests, the Teen Choice Awards would definitely be equivalent to high school yearbook superlatives. It’s the same basic concept: teens vote to decide who is best at what. But instead of categories like “most likely to succeed” and “most school spirit,” the Teen Choice Awards decide who is “choice instagrammer” and “choice liplock.”
This Sunday, August 13, at 8 p.m., the teens’ top picks of the year will finally be revealed. 2017's Teen Choice Awards are being hosted by the homecoming king and queen of Hollywood: Chris Pratt and Miley Cyrus. The list of nominees includes Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, and Zendaya, and "Pretty Little Liars" leads stands the best chances of taking home a surf board, the show's "statue" of choice, with a total of seven nominations.
Voting for the nominees has already closed, but if you want to tune in to see if the teens got it right, here’s how.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards are being broadcast live on FOX, so if you have a TV, just tune in to your local FOX channel. But if you want to stream the awards, there are a couple of different ways to do so. FOX has their own live streaming service called FOX NOW, which allows you to stream on your computer, phone, or television. FOX NOW is available with a cable subscription, but you also get an hour-long free trial of the service. So if you can only tune in to part of the Teen Choice Awards, this is the way to do it.
If you don’t have cable, you can always try out one of the streaming-only subscription services. DirecTV Now includes FOX in some of its markets, and you can try the service for free for seven days. After that, monthly services start at $35 per month. Select markets offer FOX on Sling TV as well. Sling TV also offers a free seven-day trial. After that, Sling TV’s plans start at $25 per month.
No matter how you choose to tune in, the 2017 Teen Choice Awards are bound to be full of fun. If you need any more convincing, remember that the year's best kiss is usually reenacted.
