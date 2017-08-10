It looks like Zendaya's second go-round at Disney Channel is almost over. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor thinks that her series K.C. Undercover will come to an end after its current season.
During Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in L.A., Zendaya explained that she's ready to move on to new projects. After joining the very illustrious ranks of actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems that Zendaya may be too busy with big blockbuster projects, leaving her Emmy-nominated kids' show to sing its final swan song.
"I'm assuming so," she told ET of K.C. Undercover's ending. "I'm growing up, and there's a lot of other things I want to do in my career."
It's not just Zendaya that's growing up, either. She explained that her character, the titular K.C., has been aging on the series, too. In fact, the writers have hinted at her high school graduation, so fans can expect a logical conclusion to the series when it happens.
"K.C.'s, you know, she's growing up, she's becoming a young woman, and there's been a lot of talk this season about her going to college," Zendaya noted.
Fans will remember her first Disney goodbye, which came at the end of her run on Shake it Up, which ran from 2010-2013. Zendaya told Variety earlier this week that the only reason she returned to the network was because she wanted to show young girls a powerful female protagonist who was also a person of color. As a producer on K.C. Undercover, she feels that she's accomplished what she set out to do.
"When I left Disney, there weren't any families of color on the channel," she said. "I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back. I think I've successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position."
The show's third season premiered in July, so fans still have plenty of episodes to get their fill. Then it's time to bid farewell to K.C. (until the show gets its inevitable reboot in a few years). Still, that means Zendaya will have plenty of time to slay in other projects, whether they're Spider-Man related or not.
