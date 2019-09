What People Wear To Disney Parks Around The World

This doesn't mean the requisite theme park getup (think sneakers and denim cutoffs) is your only option here. Repping your personal style at the Magic Kingdom is possible. (As the man behind it all would say: “If you can dream it, you can do it.") We looked to Instagram for snaps of Mouseketeers around the world who've mastered enthusiastic theme-park dressing that's cool, clever, and much more than just Mickey ears — although, there are quite a few of those. Keep reading. Why? Because we like you.