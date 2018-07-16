What People Wear To Disney Parks Around The World

No matter how old you are, a trip to any Disney park is a magical experience. But it can also be a bit of a fashion conundrum. While it's completely normal to want to fan-girl out in sparkly ears and your best polka-dot dress, you'll also need to be comfortable enough to ride down the Jungle Cruise and stand around for an extended amount of time, Fastpass or not. Sure, life as a kid meant easily donning a princess dress or two (with cinnamon-sugar churro powder stuck to them), but Disney's adult costume ban puts a damper on attempting that now.
This doesn't mean the requisite theme park getup (think sneakers and denim cutoffs) is your only option here. Repping your personal style at the Magic Kingdom is possible. (As the man behind it all would say: “If you can dream it, you can do it.") We looked to Instagram for snaps of Mouseketeers around the world who've mastered enthusiastic theme-park dressing that's cool, clever, and much more than just Mickey ears — although, there are quite a few of those. Keep reading. Why? Because we like you.