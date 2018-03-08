Disneyland Just Held The Most Epic Mickey-Themed Fashion Show

@MickeyMouse is always in style! ?✨ Celebrate #MickeyTrueOriginal with an @OpeningCeremony fashion show, live from Toontown at @Disneyland on Facebook.com/Disney at 9 p.m. PST. #DisneyxOC

A post shared by Disney (@disney) on Mar 7, 2018 at 1:07pm PST