Welcome to The Come-Up, where rising Gen-Z talent checks in on their way to the top. Here, actor Anna Cathcart, who stole scenes as Katherine "Kitty" Covey-Song in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy on Netflix, walks us through her life as "just a Canadian girl who likes to pet dogs, eat food, and pretend to be other people."
VITALS
Name: Anna Cathcart
Age: 17
Hometown: Vancouver, BC
Pronouns: she/her
Sun Sign: Gemini
Phone background: My perfect dog, Mia
Where you’ll see me next: Spin on Disney Channel
FAVES
Comfort food: Instant noodles (which my family calls squiggly noodles)
Role model: My older sister, Sara
Hobby: Eating
FIRSTS
Role: Agent Olympia in Odd Squad
Pet(s): My two goldfish named Ernie and Bert
Couple I stanned: Miley and Travis from Hannah Montana the Movie
Teen show I loved: Gilmore Girls
Audition story: It was for a commercial for a Little Mermaid toy and I couldn’t say “Thingamabob” for the life of me. Surprisingly, I didn’t book it.
Time my alarm goes off in the morning: As late as possible
Time I saw myself represented on screen: A time that I felt really represented in media was actually in a graphic novel called Guts. I related so closely with the main character’s story and wished I had read it in an earlier stage of my life.
LASTS
Show I binged: Schitt’s Creek
Person I texted: My mom, she sent me a photo of my dog when I was at school
Weird Instagram buy: A Christmas sweatshirt with a dog pun on it
Time I felt proud of myself: When I color-coordinated my T-shirt drawer
GOALS
How I want to change the world: I just want everyone to feel loved, supported, and seen. I always try to treat people with respect and compassion, and I hope that starts a ripple effect for others to act the same. Even though I’m only one human, hopefully what I do can move us closer to that goal.
How my generation will change the world: I believe that my generation has more social awareness, and though we still have a long way to go, I have great hopes that we’re on a path to a kinder, and more accepting, and more inclusive world.
Dream role: The lead of a ‘50s musical set in London, starring me and Tom Holland
I’d star in any movie with: Zendaya
If I weren’t acting/singing, I’d be: Working in marketing or event planning
Dream dinner guest: Michelle Obama
