How To To All The Boys Has Changed The Cast’s Lives Since 2018

It's hard to believe that it's been three years since To All The Boys I've Loved Before premiered. Since then the cast officially went from teen rom-com stars to international heartthrobs and fan favorites. And looking at the To All The Boys cast now and then, it's easy to see why they've become so beloved.
There are eight core cast members in the TATB franchise that have appeared in all three films. Lana Condor (Lara Jean) and Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) are, obviously, the most well known, but there's also been Madeleine Arthur (Chris), Emilija Baranac (Gen), Janel Parrish (Margot), Anna Cathcart (Kitty), and John Corbett (Dr. Covey). And they're all just as sad to see the trilogy end as the fans are.
"I can't even begin to say how much I've loved filming these past 3 movies with my sisters and what they mean to me," Parrish wrote on Instagram on Feb. 10, alongside photos of her, Condor, and Cathcart. But before you break out the tissues, take comfort in the fact that, while this may be the end for TATB, it's definitely not the end for the young cast, who are all about to be very, very busy. Take a look at the TATB cast now and then to remember where they've been, and see where they're going.