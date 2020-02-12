Don’t Be Sad You Already Finished To All The Boys 2 — Just Follow The Cast On Instagram

You’ve seen them on To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and now you’ve seen them in the sequel To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, but have you seen them on Instagram? Considering the cast of the Netflix original movie is a bunch of millennials, of course they’ve got an incredibly active social presence, and that means it’s time to fill our own feeds with adorable pictures of the cast and their everyday adventures.
It’s safe to assume you probably already follow one cast member from the To All The Boys series, maybe even two. Just about every single cast member has an Instagram account — and even better, they all regularly update them, too. That means if you’re really missing Peter Kavinsky after you’re done watching P.S. I Still Love You, Noah Centineo has a steady stream of pictures to keep you occupied.
As you’re watching the Netflix movie for the first or third time and want to dig deeper into each actor and their social media presence, we’ve done the legwork for you. Read on to find out what you need to know about each character and also where you can follow them in real life.