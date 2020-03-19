Lana Condor Calls Out Racist Rhetoric & Comments Around Coronavirus

The fallout from the coronavirus has exploded. As if coping with the medical and logistical issues wasn't enough, the virus's start in China has prompted unwarranted racist reactions. President Trump has repeatedly referred to COVID-19, an outbreak of coronavirus, as the "Chinese virus," and actress Lana Condor used her platform to set some things straight.
The specific origin of the virus is unknown, but while the first cases were detected in China, it has spread all over the world. It is everyone's problem. Describing it as a "Chinese virus" only puts Asians and Asian-Americans in danger of xenophobic and racist attacks. While Condor doesn't name Trump in her social media statement, she speaks to his failure as a leader by attempting to divide, rather than unite, humanity during this crisis.
“You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community. You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you," she wrote on both her Instagram Story and Twitter. “You should be ashamed of yourself. You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we’ve yet to see you do. You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who is ACTUALLY leading – by donating tests and millions of masks to AMERICA, bc you haven’t.”
💔 Be better. To wake up to your chaos is truly a nightmare. Please. Be better. 💔 To my followers- be safe. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Okbg735cQC— Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2020
She urges the reader to be better so the Asian community isn't "afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia.”
Trump defended his use of the term "Chinese virus" on Wednesday, saying it's "not racist at all."
"It comes from China. That’s why," he explained, according to The Washington Post. "It comes from China. I want to be accurate.”
Coronavirus or COVID-19 is the most accurate name, thanks.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
