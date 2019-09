Still, what makes The Holiday interesting — and worth reexamining more than a decade after its release — is that unlike most holiday-themed movies, it exhorts the viewer to take time for themselves, not just others. It’s the ultimate self-care flick. Take the ending twist, for example, which involves Iris (Kate Winslet), the British journalist who has the misfortune of covering weddings while nursing a broken heart. After nearly two weeks spent desperately trying to forget about Toxic Hot Man Jasper (Rufus Sewell), the co-worker and former lover who once cheated on her but won’t let her move on, he shows up at her vacation dream home in Los Angeles. At first, she’s thrilled. But when it soon becomes abundantly clear that Jasper doesn’t have the slightest intention of giving up his fiancée for Iris, she snaps, and gives him a rousing “I’m done being in love with you” speech, before throwing him out of her life forever.