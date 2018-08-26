Skip navigation!
Cameron Diaz
Movie Reviews
Writing Critics' Wrongs:
The Holiday
by
Anne Cohen
More from Cameron Diaz
Movies
Kristen Stewart Says The
Charlie’s Angels
Reboot Will Do Right By Women
Sarah Midkiff
Aug 26, 2018
Movies
Cameron Diaz Actually Is Retired, Thanks
Kathryn Lindsay
Mar 29, 2018
Pop Culture
Wait, Cameron Diaz Retired From Acting?
Rebecca Farley
Mar 12, 2018
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence, Adele & Cameron Diaz Were A Girl Gang At The W...
Jennifer Lawrence has no shortage of celebrity pals — Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Amy Schumer, to name a few — so it's no surprise that she recruited
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
30 Celebrities Who Refuse To Do Nude Scenes & Why
Nude scenes in movies or television is a thing. It's a complex negotiation of weird costumes and props designed to hide certain body parts and
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Benji Madden Just Celebrated Cameron Diaz's 45th Birthday In...
Cameron Diaz has come a long way since the days of dancing in her underwear in Charlie's Angels and styling her hair with a questionable product in
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
The Heartwarming Reason Cameron Diaz Says She Waited To Get Married
Back in 2015, Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden. At 42 years old, some consider this a long time to wait before tying the knot, but
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
The Diaz-Richie-Madden Clan Look Pretty Happy In This Family Port...
The Kardashians aren't the only dynasty in town, you know. Is it the Diaz-Richie-Madden crew you're looking for? There's patriarch Lionel Richie, of
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Cameron Diaz Supporting Drew Barrymore During Divorce Is Proof Th...
The Charlie's Angels remakes starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu showed us it's possible to be a kick-ass detective and maintain strong
by
Morgan Baila
Home
Cameron Diaz Just Listed Her Designer Bachelorette Pad—& It's Sur...
Actress Cameron Diaz is selling her Greenwich Village bachelorette pad, Trulia reports. After purchasing it in 2008 for $2.95 million, Diaz has listed the
by
Sean Santiago
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz Wants To Talk About Sex, Baby
Newsflash: A newlywed thinks having lots and lots of sex is a glorious thing. That newlywed is Cameron Diaz, who married rocker Benji Madden in
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Benji Madden Shows His Love For Cameron Diaz With A New Tattoo
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz got married in January after a whirlwind courtship. In Febrauary, they were caught making out on the Kiss Cam at a Lakers
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Made Out For The Lakers Kiss Cam
Newlyweds Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, and they're sharing their joy with the world. The two tied
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz's Wedding Toast Was Beyond Sweet
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their L.A. home on Monday after what felt like a whirlwind romance. When you listen
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Are Married
It's official. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are married. The ceremony took place Monday evening, People reports. The couple hosted an intimate ceremony
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Breaking: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Are Getting Married Tonight
Turns out Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden aren't walking down the aisle — they're sprinting. Us Weekly reports that the couple will be getting married
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz Is Engaged To Benji Madden
Good Charlotte just got a little better. Multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Cameron Diaz is engaged to rocker Benji Madden. The couple
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Is Cameron Diaz Engaged?
Note to all non-married celebrities in serious relationships: If you don't want people speculating about a possible engagement, don't wear gargantuan
by
Daniel Barna
Fall Fashion
Cameron Diaz's NYC-Inspired Shoes Are Not So NYC-Friendly
No matter how much we love heels, even we know there's a time and place to rock stilettos. And, New York City winter — with its polar vortices and
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Cameron, Can We Borrow Your Outfit For Work?
Sometimes, we make things unnecessarily complicated when getting dressed for work. We nitpick about stray hairs and gripe that we "have nothing to wear."
by
Ellen Hoffman
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz's Movie Career Needs A Fix, Says Vulture
Cameron Diaz has been an A-list star for quite some time. Yet, as Vulture's Kyle Buchanan points out, she can't seem to make a successful movie lately.
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz Takes On Sex Tapes & Mommy Bloggers
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel tackle every position in the go-to manual of seventies screwing The Joy of Sex in Sex Tape, their new comedy about a couple
by
Jordan Riefe
Entertainment News
Guys, Cameron Diaz & Drew Barrymore Are Just Friends
Cameron Diaz recently took some time to clear up a rumor we'd actually never heard before. The actress is on the August cover of Harper's BAZAAR, and
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz Gets Butt Pimples
It's a big deal when an actor decides to do full nudity for a role. For Cameron Diaz, her first time going bare for the camera is in the upcoming film
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Shopping
Cameron Diaz Proves You Don't Need A Dress To Look Fancy
You're in full-on summer party mode — that's what back-to-back weddings will do to you. And, while you may have already found the perfect dress to wear
by
Bobby Schuessler
Entertainment News
Nicole Richie Confirms Her Matchmaker Status
Double dates don't get much cooler than Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz, and the Madden brothers. Richie told Watch What Happens Live that the foursome have
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz Doesn't Want Kids
As the cover star of Esquire's August issue, Cameron Diaz looks really freakin' good. The actress spoke with the magazine about her upcoming movie Sex
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Are Definitely Dating
In May, the rumor mill began churning out reports that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden were dating. The interesting tidbit at the time was that Nicole
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Jamie Foxx Plays Batman In The New
Annie
Between the remixed versions of "Hard Knock Life," Cameron Diaz's take on Miss Hannigan, and the return of 2013's award season darling Quvenzhané Wallis,
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Nicole Richie Introduced Cameron Diaz To Her New BF
Nicole Richie can add yet another title to her already extensive résumé: matchmaker. A source close to Richie told Us Weekly that she set up her
by
Hayden Manders
