Cameron Diaz Supporting Drew Barrymore During Divorce Is Proof That Charlie's Angels Stick Together

The Charlie's Angels remakes starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu showed us it's possible to be a kick-ass detective and maintain strong female friendships. Recently, two of those angels have been embodying the movie's message off-screen. Following the announcement earlier this week that Barrymore is divorcing her husband, Will Kopelman, Diaz is already right by her side. But this time there's no weaponry necessary — only support.
"Everybody pulls the wagons around [for] our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time," Diaz told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show. "Even if it's something that the public doesn't know about. Internally we're all going, 'Okay, who needs us now?' It is a major part of connectivity. We need to keep those things connected."
Cohen said he has always associated Diaz with Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow, and asked whether Diaz considers her friend group a squad. "Look, we have been in this industry for a really long time together, and that's a feat," she responded. "To have people that you've known for that long, those are real relationships, real friendships. We've gone through a lot in life together. I know for myself how important it is to stay engaged with my girlfriends and how close we all are together and how much we rely on each other."
Listen to a clip from the interview, below.
"Everybody pulls the wagons around [for] our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time," Diaz told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show. "Even if it's something that the public doesn't know about. Internally we're all going, 'Okay, who needs us now?' It is a major part of connectivity. We need to keep those things connected."
Cohen said he has always associated Diaz with Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow, and asked whether Diaz considers her friend group a squad. "Look, we have been in this industry for a really long time together, and that's a feat," she responded. "To have people that you've known for that long, those are real relationships, real friendships. We've gone through a lot in life together. I know for myself how important it is to stay engaged with my girlfriends and how close we all are together and how much we rely on each other."
Listen to a clip from the interview, below.
Advertisement