Update: The New York Daily News reports that Drew Barrymore has officially filed divorce papers in Manhattan Supreme Court. Barrymore and her husband, Will Kopelman, announced their separation in April.
This story was originally published on April 2, 2016.
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman have filed for divorce. The couple confirmed their split in a press statement released Saturday, People reports.
"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," Barrymore and Kopelman explained in their statement. "Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on."
The actress and art consultant married in June 2012 and have two children together: Olive, 3 years old, and Frankie, 1.
"Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority," their media statement continued. It did not indicate where the pair will live or any other details about the separation.
Barrymore posted Instagram photos of a new tattoo, featuring Olive and Frankie's names on her right wrist, on Friday.
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman have filed for divorce. The couple confirmed their split in a press statement released Saturday, People reports.
"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," Barrymore and Kopelman explained in their statement. "Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on."
The actress and art consultant married in June 2012 and have two children together: Olive, 3 years old, and Frankie, 1.
"Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority," their media statement continued. It did not indicate where the pair will live or any other details about the separation.
Barrymore posted Instagram photos of a new tattoo, featuring Olive and Frankie's names on her right wrist, on Friday.
Advertisement
"Getting a great little lifetime note on my arm," she captioned one tattoo photo.
Advertisement