Kristen Stewart is gearing up for the Charlie’s Angels reboot and everything she has to say about it gets us more excited for the movie.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stewart – who will star in the crime-fighting trio alongside newcomers Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska – explained that the intentions behind the film are what will make the take on the classic ‘70s crime show turned 2000s movie feel fresh and compelling. "It is true I think, it is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it would be something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and the reimagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now,” Stewart said. “It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitsch element that we have seen before that works so well." Former Angel Lucy Liu has expressed her excitement and support surrounding the remake, saying, “It will only be a more positive result for women.”
The remake will be directed by Elizabeth Banks. Having a new set of non-male eyes on the nostalgic franchise will undoubtedly produce a new interpretation. Not only will Banks be directing, but she will also take on the role of Bosley, a private detective and the Angel’s primary contact to Charlie. "I want to do right by the franchise and by the women that we involve and I want to say something to people and I want the movie to matter. That's hard to do, but we're getting closer and closer," Banks told ET last year.
Stewart has yet to meet her two co-stars, though she admits that she has already begun preparing for the role. “I have been boxing a bit, which I have never done,” Stewart explained. “I am so addicted to it. As soon as I have to actually start sparring though, I realize what I am doing is intended to fight people. It really is assaulting and I really hate it. But all I am doing lately is talking to Liz, and can’t wait to meet the other girls and I leave on Sunday...gonna start doing more fight training, getting more aggressive quite soon.”
Now, if only Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore could make a cameo...
