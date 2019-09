During an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Stewart – who will star in the crime-fighting trio alongside newcomers Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska – explained that the intentions behind the film are what will make the take on the classic ‘70s crime show turned 2000s movie feel fresh and compelling. "It is true I think, it is not maybe everyone's immediate response that it would be something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and the reimagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now ,” Stewart said. “It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitsch element that we have seen before that works so well." Former Angel Lucy Liu has expressed her excitement and support surrounding the remake, saying, “It will only be a more positive result for women.”