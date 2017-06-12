The Heartwarming Reason Cameron Diaz Says She Waited To Get Married

Back in 2015, Cameron Diaz married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden. At 42 years old, some consider this a long time to wait before tying the knot, but during a panel at the "In Goop Health" Wellness Summit in Culver City, California over the weekend, the actress revealed that she had a pretty adorable reason for the delay.
"I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband," she said, according to People. "I had boyfriends before, and there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."
Instead, when Diaz met Madden, there was an instant connection, and it's this bond that makes their marriage such a success.
“He’s just my partner in life, in everything.” she continued. “I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to…be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.
"We’re both just weird enough for each other," she added. "He’s my perfect little weirdo and I’m his perfect little weirdo."
Her wedding speech expressed similar sentiments, with the Daily Mail reporting that she told guests that she "didn't want to settle."
"Now I got the best man ever," she said in the speech. "My special man. He's mine."
There's no one "right" age to get married, whether it's 24, 42, or 86. While Diaz doesn't owe anyone an explanation for the timing of her wedding, we're glad she decided to settle down for someone she knew was worth it.
