Benji Madden Just Celebrated Cameron Diaz's 45th Birthday In The Cutest Way

Cameron Diaz has come a long way since the days of dancing in her underwear in Charlie's Angels and styling her hair with a questionable product in There's Something About Mary. In recent years, Diaz starred in the remake of Annie, moved out of her gorgeous bachelorette pad, and married the love of her life, Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden.
Though the couple don't often post about their relationship on social media, People reports Madden took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his wife a very happy 45th birthday.
"Happy birthday to my Beautiful Wife. I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE," the 38-year-old rocker wrote. "I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby."
Diaz, too, seems to be completely smitten with Madden. For years, tabloids fixated on her love life, wondering why a woman in her 40s wasn't married (the audacity!) and nit-picking every aspect of her relationships. While appearing at Gwyneth Paltrow's "In Goop Health" summit earlier this summer, she opened up about why she waited so long to tie the knot, and it was enough to make even the biggest skeptics believe in love.
"I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband," she said. "I had boyfriends before, and there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."
She then went on to praise Madden, who she said was her "partner in life, in everything."
"I've never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and really explore myself," she added. "My husband has been able to show me what it's like to...be an equal. And I've learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky."
