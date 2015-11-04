Actress Cameron Diaz is selling her Greenwich Village bachelorette pad, Trulia reports. After purchasing it in 2008 for $2.95 million, Diaz has listed the property for $4.25 million — which is not a ton, as far as celebrity digs go.
Located on tree-lined West 12th street, the 1,400-square-foot pre-war condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property was given an Old Hollywood overhaul by celebrity designer Kelly Wearstler, and appeared on the cover of Elle Decor in 2013. "I blame my love of sparkly, shiny things on my Cuban roots," Diaz told the magazine at the time. We'll see if that blows over now that she's got rocker husband Benji Madden in tow.
The move will help the couple settle into Diaz's other Manhattan property, a 3,000-square-foot three-bedroom home in Chelsea's Walker Tower. She purchased that apartment almost two years ago for $9.35 million, according to StreetEasy. No word yet on the decor of that space, though we'll keep an ear to the ground.
Click through to see the apartment and let us know in the comments — would you give this up for Benji Madden?
