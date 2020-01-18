Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Got Creative With More Than Their Baby’s First Name

One of the toughest decisions parents must make is what to name their child. What’s in a name? How creative should you get? Should you continue family name trends or go for naming your baby after a famous artist? Also, there’s the issue of gender, with a recent push for more gender-neutral names given at birth. Parents Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden went for the creative in more ways than one, giving their daughter not only a completely unique first name, but also two middle names.
Diaz and Madden welcomed baby Raddix last month, and now her full name has been revealed with the release of her birth certificate. Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden was born on December 30, 2019, according to People. Paula Redmon, the CEO of Nameberry, a comprehensive guide to baby names, told People the “x” at the end of her name is right on trend with more gender-neutral first names. As far as Redmon knows, Raddix has never been used before as a name, which fits for making their baby as special as the parents feel she is.
The couple announced the birth of Raddix earlier this month on Diaz’s Instagram.
“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” said the Maddens. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact she is really really really cute! Some would even say RAD.”
Raddix is the first and only child of Diaz and Madden, who were married in January 2015.
