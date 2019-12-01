Unisex or gender-neutral baby names have always been around: think about Kim or Evelyn, Taylor or Drew, Jordan or Alexis.
But according to maternity and baby-wear brand JoJo Maman Bébé, they're now becoming "more popular than ever". A spokesperson for the brand suggests that this "could be because we're breaking down gender boundaries" as we think more progressively and inclusively about gender and identity.
At the same time, the spokesperson says it could reflect the fact that future parents are "more likely to be set on a name" before they find out whether they're welcoming a girl or a boy.
With this in mind, the brand has predicted 18 unisex or gender-neutral names that could become popular in 2020.
These include Blair, a name traditionally given to boys which has now evolved into a unisex name thanks to a certain Gossip Girl character, and Aubrey, the gender-neutral first name of superstar musician Drake.
Jude, a name associated with a Beatles song, a Thomas Hardy novel and a famous British actor, also makes the list.
Rowan, a name of Scottish and Irish origin which means "little redhead", is tipped to be big with new parents in 2020 – as is Gray, which the brand says could evolve from a popular middle name into a trendy first name.
Check out all 18 names on the list below.
River
Gray
Quinn
Wren
Rowan
Avery
Robin
Aubrey
Remi
Evelyn
Max
Indigo
Albie
Bailey
Blair
Jude
Teddy
Everly
Back in August, the Office for National Statistics revealed the most popular baby names of 2018 in the UK. Oliver remained the most popular name for boys for the sixth year in a row, while Olivia stayed the most popular name for girls for the third year in a row.
But, could 2020 be the year we see a bit of a naming shakeup? Watch this space.
