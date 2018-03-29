Cameron Diaz Actually Is Retired, Thanks

The biggest will they, won't they of our time isn't Jim and Pam from The Office, but actually Cameron Diaz and retirement. However, it now sounds like things are settled once and for all. After actress Selma Blair walked back on her original comments suggesting her Sweetest Thing co-star had retired from acting, Diaz confirmed her retirement in an interview with Entertainment Weekly alongside Blair and fellow Sweetest Thing co-star Christina Applegate.
"I'm literally doing nothing," Diaz said when asked about a possible Sweetest Thing reunion, later adding, "I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."
"We were reminiscing about [The Sweetest Thing]," Blair told the outlet. "I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like, 'I'm done'."
After the news was published, Blair took to Twitter to take it back.
??☎️??? BREAKING NEWS ???. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson. ?— Selma Blair (@SelmaBlair) March 12, 2018
"Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview," she wrote. "CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson."
For Diaz, these past few years have been about family rather than her career. In 2015 she married Benji Madden, saying in her toast that she "waited because I didn't want to settle," according to Daily Mail.
More recently over the summer the two were celebrating Diaz's 45th birthday.
"Happy birthday to my Beautiful Wife. I feel like I am the LUCKIEST guy ALIVE," Madden wrote on Instagram. "I don't think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only- You got me til the end baby."
Hopefully retirement leaves time for more sweet moments like this.
