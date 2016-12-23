The Diaz-Richie-Madden Clan Look Pretty Happy In This Family Portrait

The Kardashians aren't the only dynasty in town, you know. Is it the Diaz-Richie-Madden crew you're looking for?
There's patriarch Lionel Richie, of course. His oldest daughter, style icon and TV personality Nicole Richie, has been married to rocker Joel Madden since 2010. Madden's twin brother, Benji, married actress Cameron Diaz in 2015. Now they're all one big happy family, with the holiday portrait to prove it.
The group gathered this week to celebrate MDDN, the Maddens' music media company. Papa Lionel shared another snap from the event, joking that it looked like Nicole was telling him off.
Unfortunately, his younger daughter, Sofia, didn't make it. Can you imagine if she and Justin Bieber got back together and he joined this superstar clan? That's too much star power for one fam, frankly.
