Sofia Richie Wore Bieber Merch To Hang Out With Brooklyn Beckham

How very interesting. That would be like if Beckham wore a shirt emblazoned with the likeness of his ex- girlfriend, Chloë Grace Moretz Richie and Bieber dated earlier this year and even traveled to Japan together. While there, Bieber threatened to delete his Instagram account if his followers didn't start treating his female friends with more respect on social media. Fans did not respond well, so he deleted his page. The pair hasn't been seen together for weeks now, but it seems she's still comfortable rocking his tour merch.