Sofia Richie Wore Bieber Merch To Hang Out With Brooklyn Beckham

Sofia Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, has been a recent fixture on the fashion circuit. At the moment, she's back home in Los Angeles where she's hanging out with another very recognizable, and recently single, celebrity spawn: Brooklyn Beckham.
The two were snapped while out for a midnight stroll (we won't call it a date) around a mansion-lined L.A. neighborhood, and people couldn't help but notice Richie's interesting attire choice. It made us do a double take. The 19-year-old is sporting a pair of baggy sweatpants from Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour.
As in, her ex, Justin Bieber.
How very interesting. That would be like if Beckham wore a shirt emblazoned with the likeness of his ex- girlfriend, Chloë Grace Moretz.
Richie and Bieber dated earlier this year and even traveled to Japan together. While there, Bieber threatened to delete his Instagram account if his followers didn't start treating his female friends with more respect on social media. Fans did not respond well, so he deleted his page. The pair hasn't been seen together for weeks now, but it seems she's still comfortable rocking his tour merch.
Richie and Beckham also attended a Kanye West concert together on October 27. Maybe they'll switch it up and wear some Life of Pablo Tour gear on their next after-dark walk.
Meanwhile, Moretz is busy campaigning for Hillary Clinton, and Bieber is wrapping up his Purpose Tour in Europe. Maybe they can all hang out when everyone's back in Cali?
