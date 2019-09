Justin Bieber’s Open Letter Is A Great Example Of How To Say Sorry

He ended with "All I was simply doing was wanting people to listen; to kind of hear me out a little bit. Certain people … certain cities aren't going to want to hear me out, and you know, sometimes it's my job to just say, 'hey, I'm not going to try to force anything.' I just appreciate you guys tonight, listening to me and understanding, and rocking with me. You guys are truly amazing."*Initiate slow clap here.*Maybe I'm just a sucker for the Biebs, but this is a pretty big move from the usually immature performer. He's been criticized for giving half-assed performances , but this response to fan outrage seems very thoughtful. It's grueling to tour (he's been on the road for almost a year), and arguably torturous to be famous at times, but his career is based on his relationship with his Beliebers. Bieber also shared a transcript of his explanation in the form of an open letter in a now-deleted tweet which can be found on US Weekly The only thing about delivering a memorable apology is that he can't act out again. At this point in his career, he needs to realize that there is a time to correct selfish and childish behavior, as he's learned. But he's already been given many chances (remember his Comedy Central Roast which basically let him reinvent himself?) so he needs to be careful.Just like Picasso can't replicate a masterpiece, Bieber cannot replicate a sincere apology. It's not too late to say sorry, but soon it will be.