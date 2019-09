Justin Bieber is explaining why he stormed out of a recent concert — but is it enough to make fans finally listen?On October 23, Bieber walked off stage during his Purpose World Tour stop in Manchester. Bieber wanted his fans to stop screaming in between songs so that he could talk to the audience, but despite Bieber's repeated attempts to shush the crowd, the roar continued. After a few frustrated minutes, the "Baby" singer dipped off stage. Though he returned shortly after, the 22-year-old pop star refused to acknowledge the audience, choosing to only perform his songs for the rest of the night. Bieber has since penned an open letter about the incident, made available via Us Weekly, which he shared in a since-deleted tweet."When people try to twist things and say, 'Justin's angry at his fans. He doesn't want his fans to scream' that's not at all what I was doing. All I was simply doing was wanting people to listen; to kind of hear me out a little bit. Certain people...certain cities aren't going to want to hear me out, and you know, sometimes it's my job to just say, 'Hey, I'm not going to try to force anything.'"Of course, not everyone is happy with how Bieber reacted to his fans showing their appreciation for the artist: