Here's Why Justin Bieber Won't Take Pictures With Fans Anymore

Justin Bieber won’t be taking pictures with fans on the street anymore, according to an Instagram post he made Tuesday.
"It has gotten to the point that people won't even recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity," he wrote in the picture. "I realize people will be disappointed but I don't owe anybody a picture. and people who say "but I bought ur album" know that you got my album and you got what you paid for AN ALBUM! It doesn't say in fine print whenever you see me you also get a photo."
Bieber, who spent the day walking barefoot around Boston, just wants to be treated like a regular human subject to regular human norms of behavior. He also cancelled meet-and-greets earlier this year, presumably so he could save his energy to perform better. Bieber, who shoved Desiigner at 1OAK before Desiigner was ejected for stepping on Bieber’s shoes a few days ago, probably hates it when people single him out for preferential treatment. That’s fair. We wonder how this tiger, which Bieber was photographed with, feels.
The notoriously retiring Bieber, whose new face tattoo is causing quite a stir, would like you to stop staring at him. Okay.
