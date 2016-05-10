Justin Bieber Spotted Frolicking Barefoot Around Boston

Justin Bieber did Boston his way on Monday. During some downtime on the Boston stop on his Purpose world tour, the 22-year-old singer took a jaunt around Beantown sans socks or footwear. The Boston Globe reports that the pop star strolled barefoot through the Boston Public Garden, as well as — in a bold move suggesting that Bieber has been hard at work toughening up his calluses — city streets.
It is not yet clear at what point Biebs removed his sneakers, but video evidence, below, shows he did indeed have sneakers on his person. Among his more notable afternoon activities are his interaction with local wildlife (a squirrel) and — according to several firsthand accounts — his interactions with fellow park-goers. The Canadian was spotted by a number Bostonians also enjoying the pleasant mid-60s temperature who dutifully documented the scene on social media.
"I asked him if he was enjoying the weather and he said, 'Yeah, it's beautiful,'" reported one belieber. "He legit looked at me and said he liked my shirt," says another fan who met the star. "He didn't want pictures but he asked us how we were and if we were here all day," writes yet another. While we can't independently verify these claims, they sound like the sort of small talk a shoeless, world-famous Canadian superstar might make in a Boston public park.
Photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Boston today. (May 9) pic.twitter.com/xynY4UVtNT— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 9, 2016
Justin Bieber, where are your shoes? (Photo: @JBCrewdotcom) https://t.co/H5Zhi1Xefv pic.twitter.com/TCvknUGkPf— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 10, 2016
Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Boston today. (May 9) pic.twitter.com/EGGwVUcSDy— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 9, 2016
Video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Boston today. (May 9) pic.twitter.com/252QFRMVjs— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 9, 2016
Justin Bieber, in town for the #PurposeTour, was seen walking barefoot around Boston yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rEwbhQStD7— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) May 10, 2016
(3) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Boston today. (May 9) pic.twitter.com/9KfDAy1UZ7— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 10, 2016
(4) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Boston today. (May 9) pic.twitter.com/xOIuoxti0Z— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) May 10, 2016
