Justin Bieber Spotted Frolicking Barefoot Around Boston

"I asked him if he was enjoying the weather and he said, 'Yeah, it's beautiful,'" reported one belieber. "He legit looked at me and said he liked my shirt," says another fan who met the star. "He didn't want pictures but he asked us how we were and if we were here all day," writes yet another. While we can't independently verify these claims, they sound like the sort of small talk a shoeless, world-famous Canadian superstar might make in a Boston public park.