This Is Justin Bieber's Latest Bar Brawl

Justin Bieber has been so good lately. Outside of some minorly appropriative hairstyles and other animal-related controversy, the singer has been more or less quiet.
Until recently. Bad Bieber seems to be making quite a comeback. First, he was in this beer bong-related brouhaha. Now, a full-on bar brawl.
It all started, as these things do, when Desiigner stepped on Bieber's shoes during a performance at 1OAK in New York.
Bieber Pushes Desiigner after he steps on Justin's shoes 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZ1KTMuSuQ— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) May 6, 2016
Bieber shoved him, a ruckus ensued, and then things quieted down. Classic nightclub fight, all bravado, and then Desiigner leaves while still singing “Panda.”
One Twitter user says she saw it all and that Bieber fainted after the fracas.
saw desiigner and justin bieber get in a fight, desiigner hauled out by security while singing panda, justin takes his shirt off and faints— lil baby (@mermoneyy) May 6, 2016
Before you say something like, “Who is that? She wasn’t even there.” She would like to assure you, via video, that she indeed was. That's Justin Bieber smoking while singing near a piano. Bravo.
anyway here's some of Justin's new song I recorded before getting yelled at for filming him smoking pic.twitter.com/DtMZPcJZyA— lil baby (@mermoneyy) May 6, 2016
Bieber had his own vague subtweet-y take on the situation.
the media really loves to twist things. Glad we have social media so they can't twist me. I love people. Plain and simple. I love people— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 6, 2016
So his response is basically the celeb equivalent of a teen saying “I hate fake peaple.” But “fake peaple” are the media. And he’s here to set the record straight via saying he loves people. The facts seem to be that Bieber gave Desiigner the boot while Desiigner was still singing Panda. That’s legendary. We hope he’s still singing it.
But one thing is clear: We should all be going to 1OAK more often.
