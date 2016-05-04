Justin Bieber Is Being Sued For Sucking At Beer Bong & Smashing A Phone

As fun as it may sound, you should refrain from Snapchatting Justin Bieber using a beer bong.
Because things may get pretty messy. At least they did for one Texas guy back in early April, and now he's suing the singer for nearly $100,000.
Let's start at the beginning.
A few weeks ago, on April 9, Bieber was performing in Houston and decided to go out to a club, specifically Cle nightclub in midtown Houston, for a post-show drink. While there, Bieber elected to partake in a little beer bong action. For those who don't know, a beer bong is basically a funnel used to chug a beer.
This is when things went awry. According to local ABC affiliate KTRK, apparently Bieber had some trouble using the beer bong. Robert Earl Morgan, the guy who is suing Bieber, was standing near the singer at the time of his chugging attempt. The lawsuit explains what happened in detail, and even throws some subtle shade at the 22-year-old singer.
"Unfortunately for Bieber, he was clearly a novice because as he attempted to chug his beverage through the beer-bong," the lawsuit reads, "[He] miscalculated the amount of beer he could intake and beer spilled all over himself, his clothes, and on his face."
Morgan was apparently recording the incident on Snapchat. "Before Morgan could say anything else," the suit continues, "Bieber smashed Morgan's telephone into pieces and had his security detail toss Morgan out of the area where Bieber was located." In the lawsuit, Morgan says he offered to delete the Snapchat he took, but that didn't stop Bieber's security.
After Bieber left out of a back door to avoid fans, Morgan apparently searched for his SIM card on the floor of the club, but was unable to find it. In the suit, Morgan claims that he lost sentimental pictures as a result of the incident, including photos from his grandmother's 100th birthday.
He is seeking $75,000 from the "Sorry" singer.
