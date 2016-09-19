Sofia Richie Hangs With Justin Bieber's Rumored Ex While He's Away

Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie have gotten so close, they have matching tattoos. And based on Richie's Instagram photos from this weekend, she and Bieber have something else in common — model Bronte Blampied.
Blampied and Bieber were romantically linked just last month, which would have overlapped with Bieber and Richie's relationship. As summer began to wind down, Blampied and Bieber were seen at the club together multiple times, according to The Cut.
Rather than put her in some kind of burn book, Richie spent time with Blampied in the pool this weekend, as evidenced by their sunny Instagram photos. They also went to the opening of CATCH LA together, The Daily Mail reports.
Bieber is currently in Europe on tour, and unavailable to attend and stateside pool hangs. Though, fans shouldn't be surprised that Richie is friends with her boyfriend's ex. She has explained that they have a "special relationship." We're still not quite sure what that means, but perhaps these two lovebirds have it all figured out. Perhaps open chats help the couple, and their (mutual?) friend avoid drama.
