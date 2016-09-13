Sofia Richie's New Tattoo Matches Justin Bieber's

Sofia Richie's newest tattoo seems awfully familiar. This weekend, the 18-year-old unveiled on Instagram that she had had a tiny cross tattooed on the inside of her left middle finger. "Wanted this cross forever!! Thank you @jonboytattoo [you're] the best," she captioned the post. If the tattoo seems familiar, that's because it's identical to the one her boyfriend Justin Bieber got inked on his face earlier this year.
Richie followed Justin's lead not only in choosing the design, but the artist as well. She got her cross done by Jon Boy, Bieber's tattoo artist. While she didn't say anything about the significance of her new tattoo, it's clear she was inspired by Bieber. Back in May, Jon Boy told told UsWeekly that the ink under Justin's eye "represents his journey in finding purpose with God.” It's not a stretch to imagine Richie's means something similar to her.
Richie also got a second new tattoo right behind her ear. It's her name in cursive. And as far as we know, Bieber doesn't have this one.
