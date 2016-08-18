Sofia Richie Sings Justin Bieber Song On Snapchat

She's got Lionel Richie as a father, Good Charlotte's Joel Madden as a brother-in-law, and Justin Bieber as a boyfriend. Of course Sofia Richie is gonna sing her heart out. Or, y'know, lip sync her heart out.
The 17-year-old model addressed reports of her romance with Bieber in a Snapchat video on Tuesday, People reports. Richie can be seen hanging out with stylist Chloe Bartoli and mouthing along to Bieber's song with DJ Snake, "Let Me Love You." Think that's a message to the Beliebers who are hating on their relationship?
August 16: Sofia Richie singing to #LetMeLoveYou via Snapchat: https://t.co/6DNKSSde55— Bieber Tracker (@celebritracker) August 18, 2016
Alas, we won't be seeing a public response from the Biebs because of that whole deleted-Instagram thing. No doubt he approved.
If Richie is taking requests, however, we'd like to get a "Hello" remake. Maybe she could caress a clay bust of Bieber's face for her next video? Just throwing it out there.
