Sofia Richie Gets Embarrassed By Dad Lionel In New Instagrams

Sofia Richie can hang out with Justin Bieber all she wants, but she'll still have her famous father to deal with.
Lionel Richie couldn't resist unleashing his inner embarrassing dad while posing for photos with his 18-year-old daughter. It seems that the "Hello" singer would like to say "goodbye" to Sofia's skin-baring pants. He can be seen trying to cover up her exposed thigh with his own hands. Dude's totally turning into Mel Horowitz from Clueless.
"'Cover it up,'" the young model quoted her dad as saying. Here they are striking some playful poses.
If Lionel's feeling protective, he might want to look into the trolls who are continuing to flood his daughter's Instagram feed with abuse. What on earth would these people do if the snake emoji got discontinued? Play nice, kids.
