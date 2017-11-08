Skip navigation!
Nicole Richie
Beauty
How Nicole Richie Gets Ready For The Red Carpet
by
Gianna Doxey
More from Nicole Richie
Entertainment
Are Chickens The New Must-Have Celebrity Pet?
Olivia Harrison
Nov 8, 2017
Fashion
Nicole Richie Is Making Sunglasses Again — But Only 1,000 Pairs
Ray Lowe
May 30, 2017
Features
Nicole Richie & The Glory Of Reinvention
Elizabeth Kiefer
May 8, 2017
TV Shows
Nicole Richie Is The Secret Weapon Of
Great News
Nicole Richie can do it all. She can turn "reality" TV stardom into a fashion business. She can satirize herself (remember Candidly Nicole?). And now, she
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
Today, You Can Watch Nicole Richie Get Slapped In The Face
Though it may seem like an effortless art form, the high five can be a precarious act. Move your hand but a centimeter to the left (or the right) and
by
R.A. Farley
Pop Culture
The Diaz-Richie-Madden Clan Look Pretty Happy In This Family Port...
The Kardashians aren't the only dynasty in town, you know. Is it the Diaz-Richie-Madden crew you're looking for? There's patriarch Lionel Richie, of
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
In Case You Didn't Notice, Nicole Richie Is A Mogul Now
Nicole Richie has been making us laugh since her days on The Simple Life. But since the show's end in 2007, the former reality star has quietly been
by
Arianna Davis
Pop Culture
Nicole Richie Won't Be Shamed About Her "Wild Child" Past
Nicole Richie was the prototypical "wild child" of the early to mid 2000s. The adopted daughter of Lionel Richie made headlines for her underage
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Celebrity Style
30+ Lessons In Party Dressing, Courtesy Of Nicole Richie
When it comes to personal style, Nicole Richie has come a long way from her Simple Life days. And though we'll always hold her Von Dutch hats and cut-off
by
Landon Peoples
Pop Culture
Jennifer Aniston Amassed An Epic Girl Squad
Did we miss the memo about it being National Assemble Your Girl Squad Weekend? First, Kourtney Kardashian rounded up Jenna Dewan Tatum, Kelly Rowland, and
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Beauty
Nicole Richie Debuts Another Unexpected Hair Color
🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼 A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Dec 7, 2015 at 11:32pm PST The last time we saw her, hair-color daredevil Nicole
by
Taylor Bryant
Fashion
Nicole Richie On How To Dress For Anything Life Throws At You
Nicole Richie has already established herself as a major style muse of ours. She’s also arguably one of the greatest early-aughts fashion-reinvention
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Beauty
These Magical Products Gave Nicole Richie Her Red Carpet Glow
There are two types of red carpet glow: Your standard, run-of-the-mill shimmer, and the bold, look-at-me luminous finish that Nicole Richie rocked on
by
Lexy Lebsack
Fashion
Nicole Richie Is Hosting A Daylong Inspiration-Fest With Kick-Ass...
Fashion designer, writer, TV star (of the reality and scripted varieties): What hasn’t Nicole Richie done? Inspiring event programming, apparently —
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
Nicole Richie's Younger Sister Lands Her First Campaign
Nicole Richie's younger sis, Sofia Richie, has a new gig — thanks to Madonna (and Madge's daughter, Lola). Sofia is starring in the latest Material
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Los Angeles
What Nicole Richie REALLY Thinks About Her '00s Looks
There's something utterly fascinating about Nicole Richie. Sure, she's Hollywood royalty, the poster child for L.A.'s signature boho-luxe style, and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Shopping
How Nicole Richie Does Late-Spring Layering
The summer bug hit us hard over Memorial Day — and now, it's hard to want to slip on any item of clothing that fully covers our limbs. However, Mother
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Home Tours
Nicole Richie's $3.5 Million Home Is Just As Bold As She Is
One peek at Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Laurel Canyon home, and you immediately wonder why anyone would ever want to leave. But, Trulia reports that
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Shopping
How Nicole Richie Deals With NYC's Spring Weather
When it's time for Nicole Richie to pack for a trip to New York, we can imagine the starlet looking at her California wardrobe, perplexed. Granted,
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Nicole Richie Pulls A Fashion-Week Move At The Airport
Celebrities are the pioneers of travel style (much to our chagrin, since we tend to look so un-polished by comparison). Because they're greeted by
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Beauty
Nicole Richie Got A Major Haircut
Nicole Richie, in typical Nicole Richie fashion, has a new look. But this one is a big departure, it's a pixie cut. Of course, Nicole being Nicole, her
by
Tanya Edwards
Celebrity Style
Nicole Richie Wants You To Know Something About Her Early-2000s O...
The main reason that we love hearing what Nicole Richie has to say is because she doesn't sugarcoat anything. The designer and style star is so frank, her
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Nicole Richie Makes A Punk Statement With Stripes
When you’re wearing black-and-white sailor stripes, it’s easy — and super-predictable — to play up the preppy look. Nicole Richie, who has never
by
Casey Lewis
Celebrity Beauty
Nicole Richie Dyes Hair Bubblegum Pink
Nicole Richie has already taken the cake for her hair makeovers this year — and we're not even a month into 2015. We wrote about her blue-green dream
by
Taylor Bryant
Celebrity Beauty
Nicole Richie's New Hair Is A Blue-Green Dream
A photo posted by @nicolerichie on Jan 14, 2015 at 5:13pm PST The last time we encountered Nicole Richie's mane, it was a subtly awesome midnight-blue
by
Taylor Bryant
Celebrity Style
Party Pants Vs. Party Dresses: Which
People
Magazine Awa...
We’re quick to praise a great pants look on the red carpet. That said, we know they’re not quite as ubiquitous as pretty, delicate frocks. Face it:
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Nicole Richie Looks Like An Ice Queen In $39.99 H&M
When you're on the red carpet (or in this case, the seafoam-green carpet), you've got to go hard in one aspect of your outfit. Whether it's a dramatic
by
Connie Wang
Celebrity Beauty
Nicole Richie Has Midnight-Blue Hair
It's official: Nicole Richie is a unicorn. A magical, magical unicorn. Why? Because she's able to change her hair at the drop of a hat. And, her most
by
Maria Del Russo
Los Angeles
The Celebrity Instagram Guide To L.A.
Does scrolling through snaps of glamorous red carpets and far-flung locales give you a serious case of FOMO? Us, too. But, even though we're right there
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Movies
Nicole Richie Is Not A "Desperate Club Rat" (Anymore)
If you haven't spent the last couple of weeks soaking up every second of Candidly Nicole, well, you're a stronger person than we are. In last night's
by
Erin Donnelly
