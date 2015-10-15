There are two types of red carpet glow: Your standard, run-of-the-mill shimmer, and the bold, look-at-me luminous finish that Nicole Richie rocked on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Inspired by the La Mer skin event that Richie was attending, makeup artist Lauren Andersen focused on creating a complexion drenched in moisture and luster. "I wanted the skin to look hydrated, dewy, and really healthy," she tells us. The secret to the look? Strategic makeup placement.
After hydrating Richie's skin, Andersen applied two shades of The Honest Company's new Cream Foundation with a small makeup brush. She used a shade darker than Richie's actual skin color along the hairline and in the hollows of her cheekbones, and one true to Richie's complexion everywhere else. "Lightly blend them together, then sponge off any extra product with a damp Beautyblender," Andersen says.
Then, it's just paint-by-numbers: Andersen topped the darker foundation with Hourglass' Ambient Lighting Powder in Radiant Light, and used her ring and middle fingers to lightly pat (not blend!) The Honest Company's Magic Balm over Richie's cheekbones and on the bridge of her nose.
Of course, the rest of the body should shimmer, too, so Andersen mixed St. Tropez's Gold Skin Illuminator with a few drops of body oil and applied it to Richie's shoulders and chest, then patted the same combo over her collarbone. Now, go forth and glow.
