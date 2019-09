The last time we saw her, hair-color daredevil Nicole Richie was a platinum blonde. But just yesterday, she stepped out with a new hue, ending her longest stint with the same shade for a while.The 34-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing off what appears to be a gray-blue, with a hint of purple, head of hair. "Nicole looks like your hot grandma that you fucking love," writes one adoring fan on the image. There's definitely a silver-fox moment happening, and we can't say we're mad at it. Nicole's played around with every shade of blue under the sun, as well as pink and purple . But we have yet to see her with metallic strands — although the white hair she experimented with at the Met Gala in 2013 came close.It may not be on the level of sunset hair , but it has our attention for sure. Now, let's see how long it sticks around.