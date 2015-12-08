The last time we saw her, hair-color daredevil Nicole Richie was a platinum blonde. But just yesterday, she stepped out with a new hue, ending her longest stint with the same shade for a while.
The 34-year-old posted a picture on Instagram showing off what appears to be a gray-blue, with a hint of purple, head of hair. "Nicole looks like your hot grandma that you fucking love," writes one adoring fan on the image. There's definitely a silver-fox moment happening, and we can't say we're mad at it. Nicole's played around with every shade of blue under the sun, as well as pink and purple. But we have yet to see her with metallic strands — although the white hair she experimented with at the Met Gala in 2013 came close.
It may not be on the level of sunset hair, but it has our attention for sure. Now, let's see how long it sticks around.
