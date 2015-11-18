You're Going To Love This Hair Trend

We're not ones to brag, but you know that "new" sunset hair look making its way around social media right now? We coined the term last year. Like a lot of trends, it's making a comeback — and, from what we can see, it's better than ever.
There are some differences between now and then: We originally created the look with hair chalk, while this updated one involves actual dye. Our beauty editor Maria Del Russo's color was mostly situated on the ends; sunset hair 2.0 is more of an all-over-the-head situation. The similarities: Both versions are unique and beautiful.
Click through to see sunset hair brought to new, intensely colorful levels. Who knows? Maybe your next Instagrammed sunset could double as inspiration for an upcoming salon visit.
