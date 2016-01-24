Did we miss the memo about it being National Assemble Your Girl Squad Weekend? First, Kourtney Kardashian rounded up Jenna Dewan Tatum, Kelly Rowland, and Chrissy Teigen. Now, it turns out Jennifer Aniston also brought out her big-name crew.
And what a crew it is! People reports that Aniston's birthday party for producer Heather Parry drew the likes of Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Amanda de Cadenet, Sara Foster, and Jennifer Meyer. Jessica Alba, Diddy, Orlando Bloom, Joel Madden, and Tobey Maguire also attended Saturday night's soiree at Nice Guy in Los Angeles. To top it all off, Courtney Love performed. That's not the Court we were expecting, but still cool.
Behold, a few star-studded snaps from the evening. Your move, Taylor Swift.
