Kourtney Kardashian is expanding her squad beyond her famous sisters.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sipped drinks and posed with the ideal squad of celebrity friends while attending actor and producer Balthazar Getty’s 41st birthday party in Los Angeles. Jenna Dewan Tatum, Kelly Rowland, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend were among the well-known faces posing in photo booths and around dinner tables with the 36-year-old reality television star.
Apparently, the group crashed Getty’s birthday dinner, according to Dewan Tatum’s Instagram caption. They definitely brought the happiness and fun.
Hairstylist Jen Atkin shared an Instagram photo of the group with the caption, “This feels like an ad for a new sitcom called 'Just Kourt' where @kourtneykardash moves to a new city and meets a zany cast of characters! I think I finally got 't'urnt' Happy Bday @baltgetty!”
Kardashian arrived at the Nice Guy restaurant wearing a simple black jumpsuit with a scoop neck.
She shared a photo of the group hitting awkward poses in a photo booth. The mom of three's smile, as she sat among her new pals, was her greatest accessory of all.
