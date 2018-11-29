This Is How Nicole Richie Gets Ready For The Red Carpet

Get Glam VR is a behind-the-scenes look at how high-profile celebrities prep for the red carpet. With a full glam squad at their disposal, they show us the behind-the-scenes of major events.
In this episode of Get Glam, we get ready with Nicole Richie for the fourth Brooklyn exhibit of 29Rooms, our annual immersive experience that celebrates style, culture, and creativity. This year, Richie curated the Star Matter room inspired by the California desert and the 1970s, complete with Instagram-ready glittery capes.
To pair with her theme, Richie and her team opted for a '70s-inspired look, with a bohemian House of Harlow maxidress and monochromatic bronze makeup. "I don't necessarily always connect to the idea of using hair and makeup to change the way you look," Richie said. "I think it should enhance your already natural beautiful self."
Press play on this video to get ready with Nicole Richie and learn her beauty hacks — including her go-to eyeshadow palette and mascara trick.
