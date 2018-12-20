Watch The Crazy Makeup Routine Of A Cirque Du Soleil Star

Makeup artists have a lot to deal with when it comes to the red carpet: Bright flashes, harsh lighting, and unflattering lenses can turn a perfectly buffed face into a flat, blank canvas. Now take those conditions, add in a marathon, and that's what Cirque Du Soleil performers deal with.
"We do two shows a night, 10 shows a week," Cirque Du Soleil Zumanity acrobat Marina Tomanova says. "We sweat, we run around, and we want it to last."
In this video, Tomanova walks us through her hour-long pre-show beauty routine, which involves plenty of glitter, sequins, and a healthy dusting of powder. "Stage makeup is a little bit different than your average makeup," she says.
The resulting look is specifically designed to be seen from yards away from the stage. Her dramatic two-toned lip has a darker, more defined edge, while her contour runs higher and curves upwards to cut out her cheekbones. Watch her transformation in the 180-VR video above.
Advertisement