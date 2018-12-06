VR is a behind-the-scenes look at how high-profile celebrities prep for the red carpet. With a full glam squad at their disposal, they show us the behind-the-scenes of major events.
In this episode of Get Glam, we got ready with Bebe Rexha ahead of the 2018 American Music Awards red carpet this October. The singer, who was nominated for Best Country Song with her hit "Meant to Be," named her look “glamour chic meets rock & roll."
The glamour part of her ensemble was definitely focused on the eyes with a dramatic smoky eye, and the black-and-silver Balmain dress (modified with a high slit just hours before the big reveal) was definitely fit for a rockstar. To top it all off, hairstylist Kelsey Gusto styled Rexha's natural waves into a Blondie-inspired, curly hairdo.
Press play on the video above to learn Rexha's dos and dont's when it comes to taking photos, including her go-to "red carpet face."
