Get Glam VR is a behind-the-scenes look at how high-profile celebrities prep for events. With a full glam squad at their disposal, they show us what it takes to get red carpet ready.
In this episode of Get Glam, we get ready for one of fashion’s biggest events, the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party, with Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver — or, as she's known to her glam squad, "Jo." Working with her hair and makeup team, Skriver creates a '90s look inspired by her recent Netflix binge of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
“I don’t ever want to just be stuck in in one box,” Skriver says. “I want to have the freedom to be who I want to be and create who I want to be, even if that person tomorrow is a completely different character.”
For this night, her glam squad decided on strong brows, fluffy lashes, and a super-high, sleek ponytail. "I feel like a superhero," Skriver says from the backseat of the car on the way to the event. "I feel like being more sassy and badass — I think it's the ponytail."
Press play on the video above to watch Skriver go from fresh-faced model to a '90s glamazon ready for the ball.
