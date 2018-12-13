Nikita Dragun Breaks Down Her Anime-Inspired Runway Look

VR is a behind-the-scenes look at how high-profile celebrities prep for the red carpet. With a full glam squad at their disposal, they show us the behind-the-scenes of major events.
In this episode of Get Glam, we get ready with makeup artist and fashion guru Nikita Dragun before she walks at L.A. Fashion Week. Dragun was the pièce de résistance for the Michael Ngo fashion show — you know, the guy behind some of Ariana Grande's most iconic costumes — this November. Kind of a big deal. And for her runway performance, she dressed up as a Swarovski-bedazzled anime character.
Naturally, Dragun's hair and makeup team went all out for the occasion. Starting with a solid base of foundation, makeup pro Nicole Faulkner painted on statement-making eyeliner, a bold black lip, serious eyebrow glitter, and "thiq" lashes. Then, hairstylist Jesus Guerrero topped off the look with a frosty platinum wig. As Dragun says, "Honey, if your hair isn't touching your mid-calf, don't speak to me."
Advertisement