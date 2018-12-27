Watch Nia Sioux Get Ready For Her Most Important Red Carpet

Get Glam VR is an insider look at how high-profile celebrities prep for the red carpet. With a full glam squad at their disposal, they show us the behind-the-scenes of major events. In this episode we follow Nia Sioux as she preps for an important red carpet event.
Actress, singer, and dancer Nia Sioux is accustomed to being in front of the camera, but when it comes to the Streamys — also known as the Oscars of Youtube — even she has some firsts. Sioux wasn't just walking the red carpet, she was also interviewing celebrities. To help her feel confident, her team whipped up a sophisticated combination of an edgy Self Portrait dress, a burnt red lip, and her first red carpet updo, topped off with lashes and some body glow. Watch the video above to see Sioux and her team get ready in 180 VR.
Advertisement