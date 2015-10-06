Fashion designer, writer, TV star (of the reality and scripted varieties): What hasn’t Nicole Richie done? Inspiring event programming, apparently — that’s the next big endeavor on the star’s docket. On November 8, Richie and seasoned producer and talent executive Ramey Warren are launching Pearl xChange, an empowering live-events series for women. The inaugural daylong event, to be held at Sheraton Universal in Los Angeles, will bring together a mostly-female roster of speakers for a series of panels.
“Over the last few years, my life has been enriched by so many different people and ideas. I feel I’ve been awakened to a new journey and I’m wanting to share that with others,” Richie said in a release.
"This exciting day will include many speakers who I feel are in tune with seeking personal growth and fostering big ideas.”
So, who did Richie round up for the massive motivation-fest? Gwyneth Paltrow will be a special guest speaker; she’ll get all Goop-y and muse on “wellness in all parts of your life, including health and beauty, home, and family/work balance,” according to the release. The event’s keynote speaker will be Marianne Williamson, New York Times bestselling author of 12 new age-y, spiritual self-awareness books and 2014 Congressional hopeful. (Fun fact: Williamson officiated Elizabeth Taylor’s wedding to Larry Fortensky in 1991.)
Other speakers include astronaut and ex-CIA science agent Jeanette Epps, PhD; Jess Weiner, author and CEO of Talk to Jess, a consulting firm focused on women’s issues; venture capitalist Shadi Mehraein of Rivet Venture; life coach and psychic, Dougall Fraser. As for the event’s name, Richie and Warren chose the pearl because it represents honesty, wisdom, integrity, and spiritual transformation.
Want to to get motivated with Richie and co.? It'll run you $150 for a “classic” ticket or $200 for VIP. Whether you dig Richie’s no-B.S., hilarious outlook, or your closet’s filled with her designs for House of Harlow 1960 and Winter Kate (or maybe both): Here’s your shot at spending the day with Richie and her posse of Richie-approved life-transformers.
