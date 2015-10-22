Nicole Richie On How To Dress For Anything Life Throws At You

Nicole Richie has already established herself as a major style muse of ours. She’s also arguably one of the greatest early-aughts fashion-reinvention case studies around, reminding us to have a sense of humor and some perspective on our most questionable sartorial choices. But soon, Richie is about to be your holistic life guru: On November 8, she and seasoned producer and talent executive Ramey Warren are launching Pearl xChange, a series of events all about empowering women. So, she might as well put her guru pants on early to help us solve some of our most pervasive fashion quandaries first, right?
"Pearl xChange is a platform for women who are just starting to understand their own power,” Richie told Refinery29 of her first foray into live-events programming. “We will be talking about conscious living, health and wellness, building your business, friendship, fear, change, and science.” Richie has quite a tight knit support group in her personal life, so it makes sense that she’d want to create a forum for other women to connect and empower one another. “My girlfriends are family to me — some have been in my life since I was as young as 2 years old. These women know me inside and out,” Richie says.
So, what kind of sage wisdom do you receive if you’re lucky enough to be in Richie’s inner circle? “We women need to be looking at our differences in a positive light… Everybody has their own strength, and it’s by joining our strengths that will lead us to evolution,” Richie says of the advice she’s dispensed recently.
You’ll have to hang tight for a few weeks to experience Richie’s female-empowerment extravaganza, but you can snag your tickets to Pearl xChange now (with a special deal, valid through October 25, if you roll through with a pal). We've got something to tide you over while you’re awaiting a potential complete life overhaul thanks to Richie: The star dispensed some candid advice to answer that seemingly perpetual question, “What do I wear to…?” Whether it’s a rowdy bachelorette bash for those averse to sausage-casing-esque minidresses, or a birthday shindig for the single-digit age demographic, Richie has a few getting-dressed ideas for you. “Fashion is a space for me to be an individual,” she says. “It’s the ultimate form of self-expression.” Amen to that.
