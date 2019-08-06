Cameron Diaz Explains Why She Quit Acting In Personal Essay

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday Baby❤️ There’s so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are🌹Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage. The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love ❤️