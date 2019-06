As for When They See Us, Reid gets more riled up discussing the four-part series. She plays Lisa, the childhood girlfriend of Korey Wise (gut-wrenchingly portrayed by Moonlight’s Jarrell Jerome), one of the five exonerated men. During the show’s premiere at the Apollo theatre she says “I was crying in the dark and I was so angry.” It’s the first time Reid’s cheery demeanor dims. “ I was sitting there thinking, ‘I want to find the district attorney, and I want to find these prosecutors, and I want to be like, ‘What is wrong with y'all?’’” This seems to be the natural reaction of outrage from viewers of the series – except a lot less polite — but Reid knows she can’t go troll former prosecutor Linda Fairstein’s mentions (shortly after our interview, Fairstein resigned from multiple boards and was dropped by her publisher due to increased attention over her role in the case).