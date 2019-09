The trailer shows so many characters, it's hard to know who will be important to this story, created by Sam Levinson ( Assassination Nation ) and based on an Israeli series (it’s also executive produced by Drake, among others). There's Eric Dane's creepy father figure who makes an ominous "kids these days"-type statement. Maude Apatow is in there somewhere. Aforementioned goth girl tries on theater masks in her bedroom, which looks like fun. Some couples look like they're in love. Some other kids (maybe a sister?) hang out with Rue. It’s a jumble that might make sense eventually, or it might not.