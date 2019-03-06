Promposal Pros Share Their Advice On How To Ask Someone To Prom

It’s officially prom season, which means that for high school students, it’s time to choose a prom outfit, plan your prom hairstyle, and maybe start saving up for prom expenses. And if you’re trying to figure out how to ask someone to prom, you might want to put together a creative promposal.
Promposals are a relatively recent trend — the Washington Post notes that they first began in the early 2000s and became more popular with the rise of social media — but for now at least, it looks like they’re here to stay. But although asking someone to prom might feel like a pressure-filled situation, promposals don’t have to be expensive or public.
We found high school students and recent grads who either gave or accepted cute, creative promposals, and we asked them for their advice on how to ask someone to prom. TBH, a lot of their advice is applicable to people of any age who want to think of a meaningful way to ask someone out, or mark a romantic holiday or important relationship milestone — keep in mind what your date likes and doesn’t like, have fun, and "just go for it."